Jaylen Warren News: Signs RFA tender

Warren signed his one-year restricted free agent tender with the Steelers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Warren received a second-round restricted free agent tender from Pittsburgh in March, which carries a $5.35 million salary for the 2025 season. Signing his tender doesn't necessarily preclude a long-term deal materializing for Warren, but any further negotiations could be heavily swayed by the team's actions, or lack thereof, in addressing the running back position during the 2025 NFL Draft. Coach Mike Tomlin expressed confidence Tuesday in Warren's capabilities of handling lead back duties following the departure of Najee Harris, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.