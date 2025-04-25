Jaylin Smith News: Houston picks corner in Round 3

The Texans selected Smith in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 97th overall.

Smith (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) played a lot of snaps in his four years at USC, but he mostly played safety and slot corner. That USC used Smith in that capacity probably doesn't bode well for his coverage abilities, and meanwhile Smith probably lacks the frame to continue playing as a slot defender/safety tweener. The Texans might see him as a slot corner, perhaps to free up Jalen Pitre to log more snaps at safety and fewer from the slot.