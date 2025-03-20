Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylon Jones headshot

Jaylon Jones Injury: Heads to Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Jones (shoulder) signed with the Cardinals on Thursday after going untendered by the Bears, Jess Root of the USA Today Network reports.

The restricted free agent played his first three seasons with Chicago, seeing more special-teams snaps than defensive snaps in each of the last two. In 2024, Jones suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 that forced him out for the rest of the year and eventually required surgery. He finished the season with 15 tackles (13 solo) and two pass breakups.

Jaylon Jones
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now