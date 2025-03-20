Jaylon Jones Injury: Heads to Arizona

Jones (shoulder) signed with the Cardinals on Thursday after going untendered by the Bears, Jess Root of the USA Today Network reports.

The restricted free agent played his first three seasons with Chicago, seeing more special-teams snaps than defensive snaps in each of the last two. In 2024, Jones suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 that forced him out for the rest of the year and eventually required surgery. He finished the season with 15 tackles (13 solo) and two pass breakups.