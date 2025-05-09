Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeff Foreman headshot

Jeff Foreman Injury: Waived by Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

The Raiders waived Foreman (knee) with a failed physical designation Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Foreman suffered a knee injury during training camp in August of last year and spent the entire season on IR. The failed physical designation suggests the 25-year-old wideout hasn't fully recovered. If Foreman isn't claimed by another team off waivers, he'll revert to the Raiders' PUP list.

Jeff Foreman
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now