Jeff Foreman Injury: Waived by Las Vegas
The Raiders waived Foreman (knee) with a failed physical designation Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Foreman suffered a knee injury during training camp in August of last year and spent the entire season on IR. The failed physical designation suggests the 25-year-old wideout hasn't fully recovered. If Foreman isn't claimed by another team off waivers, he'll revert to the Raiders' PUP list.
Jeff Foreman
Free Agent
