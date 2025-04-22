Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: In building for voluntary OTAs

Owusu-Koramoah (neck) is present at team facilities Tuesday for the start of voluntary OTAs, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Owusu-Koramoah's activity level at voluntary workouts has yet to be disclosed, and his attendance doesn't necessarily indicate having been cleared for any on-field activities, but but the 25-year-old's presence is at least a positive sign. The star linebacker suffered a serious season-ending neck injury last October after colliding with Baltimore running back running back Derrick Henry, and Browns general manager Andrew Berry referred to his recovery progress as "nebulous" last Thursday. Officially, Owusu-Koramoah still remains without a clear recovery timetable, and it's possible more specific clarity on his potential return to the field won't arrive until training camp.