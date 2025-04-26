Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Possible meaning with draft pick

The Browns' selection of Carson Schwesinger with the 33rd overall pick in the NFL Draft suggests the club does not expect Owusu-Koramoah (neck) to be available to play in 2025, Zac Jackson and RJ Kraft of The Athletic report.

Given multiple needs on offense, that the Browns took a linebacker this high in the draft potentially means Owusu-Koramoah is not expected back following a serious neck injury. There has been little update on his prognosis during the offseason. Following the selection of Schwesinger, the Browns addressed needs at tight end, running back and quarterback through the draft already.