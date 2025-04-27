Jeremiah Webb News: Set to join New England

Webb is slated to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Webb is coming off of a 2024 campaign with South Alabama in which he caught 36 of 63 targets for 649 yards and five touchdowns while also turning 18 carries in 18 yards over 13 games. The wide receiver had a private workout with the Patriots during the pre-draft process and he'll now get a shot to prove himself with the team.