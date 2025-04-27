Jerjuan Newton News: On track to sign with Broncos

Newton is slated to sign with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Newton spent six seasons at Toledo and was quite productive for the final three, combining for 177 catches for 2,559 yards and 29 touchdowns. However, his late breakout combined with his modest athleticism (4.60 40-yard dash) caused him to go undrafted. Still, he can clearly produce as a receiver, making him a candidate for a depth spot on the Broncos' final roster.