Jerome Ford Injury: Accepts pay cut

Ford (ankle) agreed to terms Friday on a salary reduction from $3.49 million to a guaranteed $1.75 million for the 2025 season, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Ford's salary reduction follows the Browns' selection of second-round running back Quinshon Judkins at No. 33 overall in April's draft, in addition to running back Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Per Kabot, had Ford not agreed to a pay cut he would have been a trade candidate, and Cleveland may have re-signed free agent Nick Chubb (foot). With Ford's spot on the roster now essentially guaranteed, the door appears closed for Chubb to reunite with the Browns, barring damage to the team's depth. Zac Jackson and Lauren Smith of The Athletic report that Ford currently retains his hold on the top spot on the depth chart, but his pay cut is a clear indication the role will be up for grabs if Judkins logs a more impressive offseason.