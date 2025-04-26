Jerome Ford Injury: Atop depth chart for now

Ford (ankle) is atop the depth chart at running back, but that could change given the Browns' selection of Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins with the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Zac Jackson and Lauren Smith of The Athletic report.

Ford enters the final year of his rookie deal and has been a competent complementary player behind Nick Chubb the last three seasons. Drafting Judkins suggests the team will not bring Chubb back, and the rookie Buckeyes running back is talented enough to earn carries immediately. At the very least, Judkins will be part of the backfield from Day 1 and could take over as the primary back early in the season -- the same path Chubb took to become one of the game's best backs prior to a serious knee injury in 2023. Think of Ford as atop the depth chart with an asterisk.