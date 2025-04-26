Jimmy Horn Jr. News: Carolina adds speedy wideout

The Panthers selected Horn in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 208th overall.

Horn (5-foot-8, 174 pounds) was mostly a bit contributor at Colorado and will likely need to be the same in the NFL, but he has deep speed to work with and is elusive with the ball. Horn was a productive starter for two years at South Florida before transferring to the Buffaloes for his final two years, and in Colorado it was a little harder for Horn to stand out in a wideout rotation where he was overshadowed by Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester. Indeed, Horn's production fell off upon arriving to Colorado, with Horn specifically struggling to thrive in traffic. That's a problem, because even with his plus speed Horn probably can't threaten downfield regularly at just 5-foot-8. Receivers this short need to win on short routes from the slot to see more than decoy work, but slot targets come with the most collisions. Horn will most likely end up settling in as a long-time gadget player and returner in the NFL.