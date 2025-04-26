JJ Pegues News: Lands with Raiders

The Raiders selected Pegues in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 180th overall.

Pegues spent all five of his collegiate seasons in the SEC, with his last two years coming at Ole Miss. He was able to consistently get into the backfield, combining for 7.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in his final two campaigns. He'll now look to provide depth for a loaded Las Vegas defensive line, and he could also contribute as a short-yardage rusher, as he found the end zone seven times for the Rebels in 2024.