Joaquin Davis

Joaquin Davis News: Slated to sign with Broncos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Davis is slated to sign with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Davis is a unique athlete, as he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and recorded a 40.5-inch vertical at 6-foot-4, 194 pounds. He played at North Carolina Central -- an FCS school -- where his production was modest through five seasons. However, his unique athletic tools and willingness to special teams could open doors for him in the NFL.

Joaquin Davis
 Free Agent

