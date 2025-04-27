Joaquin Davis News: Slated to sign with Broncos
Davis is slated to sign with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Davis is a unique athlete, as he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and recorded a 40.5-inch vertical at 6-foot-4, 194 pounds. He played at North Carolina Central -- an FCS school -- where his production was modest through five seasons. However, his unique athletic tools and willingness to special teams could open doors for him in the NFL.
Joaquin Davis
Free Agent
