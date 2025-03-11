Fantasy Football
Johnny Hekker News: Heading to Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:15pm

The Titans are slated to sign Hekker to a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hekker will be reunited with Titans' special teams coordinator John Fassel, with the duo playing together with the Rams back in 2012. Hekker spent the last three seasons in Carolina, and he finished the 2024 regular season averaging 45.7 yards per punt with 32.9 percent of his punts landing within the 20-yard line.

