NFL Draft Special
Jonah Monheim News: Goes to Jacksonville in 7th round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Jaguars selected Monheim in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 221st overall.

An experienced offensive line prospect with double-digit starts at three different spots, Monheim is a versatile addition to the Jacksonville offensive line. The USC product won All-Conference honors each of the last three years while playing right tackle (2022), left tackle (2023) and center (2024). With 30-inch arms, center will probably be his meal ticket at the next level.

