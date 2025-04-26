Jonah Monheim News: Goes to Jacksonville in 7th round

The Jaguars selected Monheim in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 221st overall.

An experienced offensive line prospect with double-digit starts at three different spots, Monheim is a versatile addition to the Jacksonville offensive line. The USC product won All-Conference honors each of the last three years while playing right tackle (2022), left tackle (2023) and center (2024). With 30-inch arms, center will probably be his meal ticket at the next level.