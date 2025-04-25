Jonah Savaiinaea News: Target of Dolphins' trade up

The Dolphins selected Savaiinaea in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

Miami moved up to nab the 6-foot-4, 324-pounder of Arizona in the second round. Savaiinaea has experience all across the line with double-digit starts at both right tackle and guard, along with five starts at left tackle. His combine workout put him firmly on the Day 2 radar, as he checked in with nearly 34-inch arms and excellent speed for his size (4.95 40-yard dash). Whether it's guard or right tackle, Savaiinaea should be ready to roll right away in Miami.