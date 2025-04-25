Fantasy Football
Jonah Savaiinaea News: Target of Dolphins' trade up in 2nd

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Dolphins selected Savaiinaea in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

Miami moved up to nab the 6-foot-4, 324-pounder of Arizona in the second round. Savaiinaea has experience all across the line with double-digit starts at both right tackle and guard, along with five starts at left tackle. His combine workout put him firmly on the Day 2 radar as he checked in with nearly 34-inch arms and excellent speed for his size (4.95 40-yard dash). Whether it's guard or right tackle, Savaiinaea should be ready to roll right away in Miami.

