Jonas Sanker News: Saints pick up third-round safety

The Saints selected Sanker in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 93rd overall.

Sanker (6-feet, 206 pounds) started three years at Virginia and piled up a big tackle count in the process. He followed up his solid collegiate career with good combine testing, where his 4.48-second 40-yard dash graded much better than most safeties. The Virginia defense was not particularly good during Sanker's game, so some refinement might be in order before he pushes for starting snaps in New Orleans.