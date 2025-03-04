Jordan Jackson News: Hanging around Denver

Jackson was tendered by the Broncos on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jackson played in all 17 regular-season games with the Broncos in 2024, recording 17 total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble. The defensive lineman entered the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent and he'll now earn $960,000 with Denver in 2025.