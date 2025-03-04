Fantasy Football
Jordan Jackson headshot

Jordan Jackson News: Hanging around Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Jackson was tendered by the Broncos on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jackson played in all 17 regular-season games with the Broncos in 2024, recording 17 total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble. The defensive lineman entered the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent and he'll now earn $960,000 with Denver in 2025.

Jordan Jackson
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
