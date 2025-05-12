Jordan Mims News: Waived by New Orleans

Mims was waived by the Saints on Monday.

The running back suited up for 11 games for the Saints in 2024, recording 20 carries for 70 yards and 12 catches for 71 yards. With Alvin Kamara still leading the Saints' backfield and 2023 third-round pick Kendre Miller, 2025 sixth-round pick Devin Neal and veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire filling in the spots behind him for the moment, there wasn't much room for Mims reprise his occasional third-string role from last season.