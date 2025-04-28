Jordan Moore News: Slated to sign with Cincinnati
Moore is expected to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Moore entered college as a quarterback but transitioned to wide receiver following his freshman year. The 6-foot, 195-pounder caught 55 passes for 861 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior campaign en route to earning Third Team All-ACC honors. Moore will have a chance to compete for a depth role in a Cincinnati wideout room that is headed by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and also includes Andrei Iosivas and Jermaine Burton, among others.
Jordan Moore
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now