Jordan Phillips News: South Beach bound

The Dolphins selected Phillips in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

Phillips began his career at Tennessee before transferring to Maryland and becoming a two-year starter. He has a squat, hard-to-move frame at 6-foot-1 and 312 pounds with a strong anchor. Phillips developed a reputation for his work ethic in the weight room and played a high volume of snaps for a defensive tackle. The Dolphins already added Kenneth Grant in the first round, so that will be a hurdle to playing time for Phillips, but he at least gives them some much-needed depth in the middle of the defensive line.