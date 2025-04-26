Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jordan Phillips headshot

Jordan Phillips News: South Beach bound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Dolphins selected Phillips in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

Phillips began his career at Tennessee before transferring to Maryland and becoming a two-year starter. He has a squat, hard-to-move frame at 6-foot-1 and 312 pounds with a strong anchor. Phillips developed a reputation for his work ethic in the weight room and played a high volume of snaps for a defensive tackle. The Dolphins already added Kenneth Grant in the first round, so that will be a hurdle to playing time for Phillips, but he at least gives them some much-needed depth in the middle of the defensive line.

Jordan Phillips
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now