Josh Myers News: Gets one-year deal with Gang Green

The Jets signed Myers to a one-year, $3.5 million contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Myers has started at center in all 50 regular-season games he's played in over the past three season in Green Bay. Joe Tippmann served as the Jets' starting center in 2024, so it's unclear whether Myers is being brought in to provide depth at the position or if there will be any reshuffling on the offensive line for the 2025 campaign.