Josh Oliver News: Career-best numbers in 2024

Oliver finished the 2024 regular season with 22 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.

Oliver set career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns while matching his career-best 2023 totals exactly in targets and receptions. He caught his only target for five yards in Minnesota's playoff loss to the Rams. Oliver's blocking prowess earned him a steady role, and he played at least 46 percent of offensive snaps in all 15 regular-season appearances -- even after top tight end T.J. Hockenson returned from a knee injury in Week 9. Oliver remains under contract with the Vikings in 2025, albeit at an inflated $9.42 million cap hit.