Joshua Farmer News: Goes to New England in fourth round
The Patriots selected Farmer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 137th overall.
Farmer is a long-levered defensive tackle with 35-inch arms and good quickness off the ball. He can get to the passer from the defensive tackle spot, as exhibited by his 9.0 sacks over his final two years at Florida State. Look for Farmer to play a two-gap role for the Patriots.
