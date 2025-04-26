Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Joshua Farmer headshot

Joshua Farmer News: Goes to New England in fourth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 11:25am

The Patriots selected Farmer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

Farmer is a long-levered defensive tackle with 35-inch arms and good quickness off the ball. He can get to the passer from the defensive tackle spot, as exhibited by his 9.0 sacks over his final two years at Florida State. Look for Farmer to play a two-gap role for the Patriots.

Joshua Farmer
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now