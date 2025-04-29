Fantasy Football
Julian Fleming News: Set to join Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 3:00pm

Fleming is slated to sign with the Packers as an undrafted free agent, Mark Wogenrich of SI.com reports.

Fleming spent the first four years of his college career with Ohio State before transferring to Penn State for the 2024 season, but he finished his lone year with the Nittany Lions catching just 14 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown. He'll have an opportunity to show the Packers coaching staff what he can bring to the table during OTAs and minicamp.

