Junior Bergen headshot

Junior Bergen News: Late-round selection for 49ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The 49ers selected Bergen in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 252nd overall.

Bergen had strong receiving numbers at Montana in 2023 and 2024, but he was drafted as a potential special-teams ace. He recorded eight punt-return touchdowns and one additional score on a kick return in his final three years with the Grizzlies. Bergen's path to the 49ers' roster will be on special teams, and his track record says he should have a decent chance.

Junior Bergen
San Francisco 49ers
