Justin Hardee headshot

Justin Hardee Injury: Let go by Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

The Titans cut Hardee (undisclosed) on Friday with an non-football injury designation, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Hardee contributed exclusively on special teams (184) across his nine regular-season appearances with Tennessee in 2024. The veteran re-signed with the team early April, but he appears to have since picked up an injury, leaving him among the Titans' roster cuts leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

