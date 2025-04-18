Justin Hardee Injury: Let go by Tennessee
The Titans cut Hardee (undisclosed) on Friday with an non-football injury designation, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Hardee contributed exclusively on special teams (184) across his nine regular-season appearances with Tennessee in 2024. The veteran re-signed with the team early April, but he appears to have since picked up an injury, leaving him among the Titans' roster cuts leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Justin Hardee
Free Agent
