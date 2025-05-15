Fantasy Football
Justin Lockhart headshot

Justin Lockhart Injury: Let go with injury settlement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Lockhart (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement by the Chiefs on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The wide receiver will now be eligible to play in 2025 since he's been waived with the settlement. An undrafted free agent who signed with Kansas City earlier this month, Lockhart caught 53 passes for 983 yards and five touchdowns at San Jose State in 2024.

