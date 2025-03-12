Fantasy Football
Justin Strnad headshot

Justin Strnad News: Staying in Mile High City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 8:22am

Denver will sign Strnad to a one-year, $2.7 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Strnad played the best football of his career in 2024, racking up 73 tackles (48 solo) and 3.0 sacks over 17 games. He got extended run as a starter for the first time as a pro after Alex Singleton suffered a torn ACL in Week 3, but the free-agent signing of Dre Greenlaw to a large contract suggests Strnad will move back into a rotational role to start 2025.

Justin Strnad
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
