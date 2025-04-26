Kain Medrano News: Headed to Washington

The Commanders selected Medrano in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 205th overall.

Medrano had a six-year college career in UCLA and was a full-time starter in his last two years with the Bruins. He earned a spot on the Third Team All-Big Ten in 2024 after logging 72 tackles (50 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four pass defenses (one interception and a pick-six) and one forced fumble in 12 games. Medrano showed plenty of aggressiveness on defense, but that also led to a number of missed tackles that will be more exposed against NFL-level offenses. He should get an opportunity to be an immediate contributor on special teams, and he could earn defensive snaps if he can improve on his tackling discipline.