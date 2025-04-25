Fantasy Football
Kaleb Johnson News: Steelers add big Round 3 runner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 83rd overall.

Johnson (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) is a bigger back who clearly fills the void left by Najee Harris, who signed with the Chargers in free agency. Johnson really broke out in 2024, his third season at Iowa, after showing some flickers of promise in his first two seasons. Johnson's box score went nuts in 2024, producing 1,537 yards (6.4 YPC) and 21 touchdowns in 12 games, and now he'll compete for snaps against Jaylen Warren. Warren doesn't necessarily need the help -- Warren took workhorse workloads at Utah State and Oklahoma State in college -- but the Steelers will probably give Johnson every chance to at least work into a timeshare with Warren in 2025.

