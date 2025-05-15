Keaontay Ingram Injury: Waived/injured by KC

Ingram (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Chiefs on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The running back will revert to injured reserve once he clears waivers. Ingram spent 2024 with Kansas City, appeared in one game and on five special-teams snaps and landed a reserve/future contract after the season. The 2022 sixth-round pick of the Cardinals spent two seasons with his original team and carried the ball 62 times for 136 yards and a touchdown.