Keleki Latu headshot

Keleki Latu News: Set to sign with Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Latu is slated to sign with the Bills, Randy Gurzi of SI.com reports.

Latu recorded 371 yards and one touchdown for Washington in 2024. He didn't score multiple touchdowns in any of his four college seasons, split between California, Nevada and Washington, so it's no surprise Latu didn't hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft. If his deal with Buffalo is finalized, the 6-foot-6 tight end will take his talents to the east coast and attempt to make the team out of training camp.

Keleki Latu
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
