Kelly Akharaiyi News: Expected to join Bills

Akharaiyi is slated to sign with the Bills, Randy Gurzi of SI.com reports.

Akharaiyi had just 391 yards and two touchdowns at Mississippi State in 2024 after posting 1,033 receiving yards and seven touchdowns at UTEP the previous year. After going undrafted, the 6-foot, 201-pound wide receiver will look to make the team out of training camp, assuming his deal with Buffalo is finalized.