Kelvin Banks News: Saints snag tackle ninth overall

The Saints selected Banks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, ninth overall.

The retirement of Ryan Ramczyk and the disappointing start to Trevor Penning's career left the Saints in an untenable position at right tackle, but the addition of Banks could be enough to stabilize the situation for the long term. Although Banks (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) is still developing and might not be immediately sharp as a 21-year-old rookie, his development trajectory at Texas bodes well for his NFL skill set and his athleticism is otherwise very good (5.16-second 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump). The hope is that Banks will be able to kick it into a high gear by 2026 at the latest, but he might have a chance to start Week 1 at right tackle for the Saints.