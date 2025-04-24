Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Kelvin Banks headshot

Kelvin Banks News: Saints snag tackle ninth overall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 6:18pm

The Saints selected Banks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, ninth overall.

The retirement of Ryan Ramczyk and the disappointing start to Trevor Penning's career left the Saints in an untenable position at right tackle, but the addition of Banks could be enough to stabilize the situation for the long term. Although Banks (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) is still developing and might not be immediately sharp as a 21-year-old rookie, his development trajectory at Texas bodes well for his NFL skill set and his athleticism is otherwise very good (5.16-second 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump). The hope is that Banks will be able to kick it into a high gear by 2026 at the latest, but he might have a chance to start Week 1 at right tackle for the Saints.

Kelvin Banks
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now