Kendall Sheffield News: Moving to Miami
Sheffield signed with the Dolphins on Monday.
Sheffield will now remain in the AFC East after spending his 2024 campaign with the Jets. The Ohio State product appeared in six games last season, recording nine total tackles while playing 134 total snaps (87 defensive, and 47 on special teams). He's now expected to compete for a similar role on the Dolphins in 2025, contributing both defensively and on special teams.
