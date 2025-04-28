Kenny Pickett News: Will have fifth-year option declined

The Browns aren't expected to pick up Pickett's fifth-year option, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cleveland traded for Pickett in a deal that sent Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Eagles in March, but the organization appears unwilling to commit to giving the former Steeler $22.1 million in guaranteed money by picking up his option. That decision may have been influenced in part by the Browns adding two quarterbacks -- Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders -- via the draft, and the team also re-signed veteran Joe Flacco in mid-April. All four are expected to compete for the Browns' starting QB role during training camp, though Deshaun Watson may have a chance of reclaiming that job when he eventually returns from a ruptured Achilles.