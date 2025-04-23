Kerby Joseph News: Resets safety market with new contract

The Lions and Joseph reached an agreement on a four-year, $86 million extension Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In the midst of many of his fellow Detroit defenders getting injured in 2024, Joseph played in all 18 games between the regular season and playoffs, and he parlayed it into a breakout as a playmaker with an NFL-leading nine interceptions, which surpassed the eight combined picks he tallied in his first two pro campaigns. The 2022 third-round pick has reset the safety market with the highest overall and annual values at the position, and he'll continue to hold up the back end of the Lions defense for the foreseeable future.