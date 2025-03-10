Fantasy Football
Kevin Givens Injury: Back to San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

The 49ers re-signed Givens (pectoral) to a one-year contract Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Givens suffered a torn pec in the 49ers' Week 13 loss to the Bills and missed the remainder of the 2024 season. He'd missed the previous four games with a groin injury. Across eight appearances total, Givens recorded 11 tackles (six solo), including 3.5 sacks. Givens will return as quality depth at defensive tackle.

Kevin Givens
San Francisco 49ers
