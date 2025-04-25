Fantasy Football
Kevin Winston Jr. News: Goes to Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Titans selected Winston in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 82nd overall.

Tennessee gets a nice value here as Winston is one of the top-rated safeties in the class. He had his junior season cut short due to a knee injury but his 2023 season showed legitimate promise as he racked up 61 tackles and six pass breakups. Still, he has just one year of starting experience under his belt so there is a need for development and refinement.

Kevin Winston Jr.
Tennessee Titans
