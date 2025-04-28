Kole Taylor News: Expected to join Bengals
Taylor is slated to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Chris Roling of USA Today reports.
Taylor hauled in 78 passes for 892 yards and even touchdowns across his two seasons at West Virginia. He will look to compete for one of the team's backup tight end spots behind Mike Gesicki and is likely a candidate for the team's practice squad.
Kole Taylor
Free Agent
