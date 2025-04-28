Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kole Taylor headshot

Kole Taylor News: Expected to join Bengals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 5:14pm

Taylor is slated to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Chris Roling of USA Today reports.

Taylor hauled in 78 passes for 892 yards and even touchdowns across his two seasons at West Virginia. He will look to compete for one of the team's backup tight end spots behind Mike Gesicki and is likely a candidate for the team's practice squad.

Kole Taylor
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now