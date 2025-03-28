Kristian Welch News: Going back to Green Bay

Welch signed with the Packers on Friday, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

Welch previously played for Green Bay in 2023, when he appeared in 14 regular-season games exclusively as a special-teamer. The veteran linebacker saw time in 2024 with Baltimore and Denver, again working primarily in a special-teams role. Welch will likely reprise his status as a core special-teamer with the Packers next season but could log occasional defensive snaps as a depth linebacker.