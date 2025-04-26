Kurtis Rourke Injury: Bay Area bound

The 49ers selected Rourke (knee) in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 227th overall.

Rourke followed in his brother Nathan's footsteps and started his college career at Ohio, where he was a productive three-year starter. He got himself onto the NFL radar after transferring to Indiana and leading the Hoosiers to an improbable run to the College Football Playoff. Rourke threw for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions with Indiana. What's more, he showed remarkable toughness by playing the whole season on a torn ACL. Injuries were unfortunately a large part of Rourke's college story with multiple ACL injuries. He projects as a high-level backup in the NFL and should be ready for the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery in January.