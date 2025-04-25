Fantasy Football
Kyle Williams News: New England adds speedy wideout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Patriots selected Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

Williams (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) might lack the hands to run routes into the teeth of the defense underneath and over the middle, but as a speed-oriented downfield threat he could prove credible in the NFL. Williams produced at a high level for both UNLV (2020-2022) and Washington State (2023-2024), and as a big-play specialist he was particularly convincing. Williams' 4.40-second 40-yard dash implies he has the speed to keep winning downfield in the NFL, and the Patriots notably lacked a vertical threat before selecting Williams.

