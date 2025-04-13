Kyren Lacy News: Passes away at age 24
Lacy, 24, passed away in Houston on Saturday, Chris Low and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Lacy spent the last three years of his collegiate career with LSU and finished the 2024 season with 58 catches for 866 yards and team-leading nine touchdowns. The receiver had previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and participated in LSU's pro day in March.
Kyren Lacy
Free Agent
