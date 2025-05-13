Kyron Johnson Injury: Let go with injury settlement

The Titans cut Johnson (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday with an injury settlement, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson reverted to the Titans' injured list Thursday after being waived with an injury designation. The two sides were able to come together to reach an injury settlement agreement, which will allow Johnson to play in 2025 once he's fully healthy. He appeared in six regular-season games for the Steelers in 2023, tallying 98 special teams snaps without recording a tackle.