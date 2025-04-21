LaBryan Ray News: Returns to Carolina

The Panthers signed Ray on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 27-year-old defensive end from Alabama will now remain in Carolina after spending the first two seasons of his career with the Panthers. With Derrick Brown (knee) sidelined for the majority of 2024, Ray played a career-high 591 defensive snaps, recording 41 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 16 games. Now that he's inked a deal to remain a Panther, Ray is expected to compete for a depth role on the defensive line as the summer unfolds.