LaJohntay Wester headshot

LaJohntay Wester News: Lands in Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 2:07pm

The Ravens selected Wester in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 203rd overall.

Wester was a longtime contributor at Florida Atlantic before linking up with Colorado for his final season. He caught 26 touchdowns over his final three years in college, including a career-high 10 in 2024 while also posting a career high in yards per target (9.9). Wester is small and speedy at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with a 4.46 40. He can function on short routes or make plays deep down the field. Wester wins in similar ways to fellow Raven, Zay Flowers, and could occupy that type of role in a pinch. As it stands, though, Wester has a big hill to climb to see playing time in Baltimore. Wester's ability in the return game is likely his best path to seeing the field early in his career.

