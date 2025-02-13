Landon Dickerson Injury: Will undergo surgery on knee

Dickerson said Thursday that he will need to undergo surgery to repair his injured left knee during the offseason, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dickerson injured his left knee during the Eagles' NFC Championship Game victory over the Commanders. He was cleared to play in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs, but it appears the injury is serious enough for the 2021 second-round pick to undergo an offseason procedure to fix the issue. The exact severity of the injury is not clear, but it could result in Dickerson missing a large chunk of offseason workouts, including training camp.